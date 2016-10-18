-
Jays third baseman, Josh Donaldson, (left) and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki watch from the dugout during the ninth inning.
(Nick Turchiaro/USA Today Sports)
-
Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, left, and centre fielder Tyler Naquin celebrate after defeating the Blue Jays.
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
-
Jays' Melvin Upton Jr. reacts to striking out in front of Cleveland's Roberto Perez.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
-
Jays' Josh Donaldson reacts after popping up during third inning.
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)
-
Cleveland's Carlos Santana, left, scores on Mike Napoli's RBI double during the first inning.
(Frank Gunn/Associated Press)
-
Cleveland ’s Coco Crisp #4 attempts to catch a home run hit by Jays’ Michael Saunders.
(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
-
Jays’ pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts on the mound during sixth inning.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
-
Jays' Ezequiel Carrera dives safely into home plate to score against.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
-
Cleveland's Francisco Lindor forces out Toronto's Ezequiel Carrera (3) at second base.
(Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
-
Jays' Kevin Pillar, right, steals second past Cleveland's shortstop Francisco Lindor.
(Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)
-
Jays' Kevin Pillar can't make the catch on a single hit by Cleveland's Roberto Perez during seventh inning.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
In Photos