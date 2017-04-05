Augusta's luxurious, new facility boasts a state of the art Working Arena and Interview Room, expanded suites for television, radio and photographers, new gentlemen and ladies locker rooms and a full-service restaurant.
The sun rises behind the new Press Building at Augusta National Golf Club.
(Augusta National/Miller Brown)
Bartlett Lounge is a full-service restaurant with a buffet open for breakfast and lunch. The ceiling boasts a replica of the Quonset hut previously used for media from 1953 to 1989.
(Augusta National/Miller Brown)
The grand staircase welcomes press into the new Press Building at Augusta National Golf Club.
(Augusta National/Miller Brown)
A view of the Interview Room in the new Press Building.
(Augusta National/Miller Brown)
A lounge is next to a larger work area in the Masters Digital Headquarters on the second floor.
(Augusta National/Miller Brown)
A terrace for outside dinning is located on the second floor of the new Press Building.
(Augusta National/Miller Brown)
The Working Arena on the second floor.
(Augusta National/Miller Brown)
A open work area is shown in the Masters Digital Headquarters on the second floor.
(Augusta National/Miller Brown)