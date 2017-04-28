He has seen a lot of Oilers hockey over the course of three decades. Joey Moss, a team dressing room attendant, is one of Edmonton's most recognizable sports personalities.
-
Vikki and Joey Moss in an undated family handout
(Family handout)
-
Wayne Gretzky, left, holds up a banner bearing his number during a jersey retirement ceremony at Skyreach Centre in Edmonton in 1999. Moss, Gretzky's greatest fan, presents him with the jersey.
(JEFF MCINTOSH/Canadian Press)
-
Moss is introduced during the Oilers Stanley Cup Reunion at Rexall Place on October 10, 2014 in Edmonton.
(Derek Leung/Getty Images)
-
Former Oilers Paul Coffey, Grant Fuhr, Jari Kurri, Gretzky and Mark Messier along with longtime dressing room attendant Moss watch as a banner is lowered during the closing ceremonies at Rexall Place following the game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks on April 6, 2016 at Rexall Place.
(Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)
-
Fernando Pisani of the Edmonton Oilers is congratulated by Moss as he walks off the ice after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes during game six of the 2006 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 17, 2006.
(Tim Smith/Getty Images)