Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Joey Moss over the years Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

He has seen a lot of Oilers hockey over the course of three decades. Joey Moss, a team dressing room attendant, is one of Edmonton's most recognizable sports personalities.

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular