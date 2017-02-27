Toronto Raptors’ star point guard Kyle Lowry will have surgery on his right wrist, the team announced Monday.

The procedure is to be performed on Tuesday and the club is hopeful he’ll have enough time to recover and be available to play in the playoffs, which begin on April 15.

The surgery is to remove loose bodies from Lowry’s wrist.

Lowry had said that he hurt the wrist sometime during Toronto’s game against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 15, when he scored 21 points to lead Toronto to a 90-85 win.

It was Toronto’s final game before heading into the NBA all-star break.

But the injury did not prevent Lowry from representing Toronto in the all-star game in New Orleans on Feb. 19, playing 18 minutes for the Eastern Conference. Lowry also was a participant in the three-point shooting contest that was held the day before.

After that, Lowry has been unable to play in both of Toronto’s games since the all-star weekend, both victories over the Boston Celtics and, on Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers.

Canadian Cory Joseph has been starting in place of Lowry during his absence.

