Ottawa Redblacks Moton Hopkins celebrates with fans after the Redblacks won the104th Grey Cup.
(Fred Thornhill/Reuters)
Ottawa RedBlacks quarterback Henry Burris hugs alternatre quarterback, Trevor Harris.
(Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Jake Harty (8) and Redblacks linebacker Tanner Doll (52) celebrate their victory.
(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (19) walks off the field after losing in overtime to the Ottawa Redblacks.
(Peter Power/The Canadian Press)
Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Brad Sinopoli (88) can't make the catch on an onside kick by the Calgary Stampeders.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Patrick Lavoie of the Ottawa Redblacks scores a touchdown during the first half.
(Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Ottawa Redblacks Ernest Jackson jumps to make a reception in front of Calgary Stampeders Brandon Smith.
(Mark Blinch/Reuters)
Ottawa Redblacks Brad Sinopoli (R) scores a touchdown as Calgary Stampeders Joshua Bell and Joe Burnett defend.
(Chhris Helgren/Reuters)
Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Abdul Kanneh hangs on to Calgary Stampeders slotback Kamar Jorden during first quarter.
(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is sacked by Ottawa Redblacks defensive lineman Zack Evans and defensive end Arnaud Gascon-Nadon.
(Peter Power/The Canadian Press)
