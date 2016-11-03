Regina will host the Tim Hortons Brier in 2018.

Curling Canada announced Thursday that the Canadian men’s curling championship will be staged at the Brandt Centre, home of the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats, from March 3-11.

“Curling’s roots go deep in the province of Saskatchewan, and based on past history, I have no doubt that the city of Regina will embrace the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier,” said Peter Inch, chair of the Curling Canada board of governors. “The Tim Hortons Brier is the world’s most famous curling championship, and Regina is in for a memorable nine days of thrilling action, on and off the ice.”

The arena also has a significant history of hosting major curling events — most recently, the 2011 world men’s curling championship, won by Canada’s Jeff Stoughton.

The Brier has been played at the Brandt Centre twice: in 2006 (won by Quebec’s Jean-Michel Menard) and 1992 (won by Manitoba’s Vic Peters). Previous Regina-hosted Briers took place in 1976 (won by Newfoundland and Labrador’s Jack MacDuff) and 1955 (won by Garnet Campbell, Saskatchewan’s first Brier title).

The 2017 Tim Hortons Brier is scheduled for March 4-12 in St. John’s, N.L.

