Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canada's skip Jeff Stoughton throws a stone during a draw against team France at the Brandt Centre during the Ford World Men's Curling Championships in Regina, Sask., Tuesday, April 5, 2011. Curling Canada announced on Thursday, Novermber 3, 2016, that the Brandt Centre will host the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier. (JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Canada's skip Jeff Stoughton throws a stone during a draw against team France at the Brandt Centre during the Ford World Men's Curling Championships in Regina, Sask., Tuesday, April 5, 2011. Curling Canada announced on Thursday, Novermber 3, 2016, that the Brandt Centre will host the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier. (JONATHAN HAYWARD/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Curling

Regina’s Brandt Centre to host 2018 Tim Hortons Brier Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Regina will host the Tim Hortons Brier in 2018.

Curling Canada announced Thursday that the Canadian men’s curling championship will be staged at the Brandt Centre, home of the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats, from March 3-11.

“Curling’s roots go deep in the province of Saskatchewan, and based on past history, I have no doubt that the city of Regina will embrace the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier,” said Peter Inch, chair of the Curling Canada board of governors. “The Tim Hortons Brier is the world’s most famous curling championship, and Regina is in for a memorable nine days of thrilling action, on and off the ice.”

The arena also has a significant history of hosting major curling events — most recently, the 2011 world men’s curling championship, won by Canada’s Jeff Stoughton.

The Brier has been played at the Brandt Centre twice: in 2006 (won by Quebec’s Jean-Michel Menard) and 1992 (won by Manitoba’s Vic Peters). Previous Regina-hosted Briers took place in 1976 (won by Newfoundland and Labrador’s Jack MacDuff) and 1955 (won by Garnet Campbell, Saskatchewan’s first Brier title).

The 2017 Tim Hortons Brier is scheduled for March 4-12 in St. John’s, N.L.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Will new broom rules change the sport of curling? (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog