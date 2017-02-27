The Ottawa Senators are gearing up for a post-season push, acquiring veteran forward Alexandre Burrows from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for prospect Jonathan Dahlen on Monday.

The deal was announced about 46 hours before Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline and gives the Senators a skilled pest with plenty of playoff experience.

Burrows, who turns 36 in April, played 822 regular-season games with the Canucks, posting 193 goals, 191 assists and 1,066 penalty minutes.

The undrafted free agent who fought his way from the third-tier ECHL to eventually star on Vancouver’s top line added 19 goals and 15 assists in 70 playoff games.

Set to become an unrestricted agent this summer, the Pincourt, Que., native had a full no-trade clause in his contract and would have had to sign off on the deal that brings him to the nation’s capital. There are reports he could sign a two-year extension with Ottawa as early as Tuesday.

He had four straight seasons of at least 25 goals from 2008-09 to 2011-12 playing largely with the Henrik and Daniel Sedin. His best year came in 2009-10 when he scored 35 goals and added 32 assists.

Burrows’ days as an offensive catalyst are behind him — he has nine goals and 11 assists in 55 games this season — but he will still bring sandpaper to a Senators team pressuring the Montreal Canadiens for top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Dahlen, 19, was selected in the second round, 42nd overall, by Ottawa at the 2016 NHL draft.

The forward has impressed at the international level, registering six points in seven games for Sweden at the 2017 world junior championship and leading his country in scoring with five points in five games at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka under-17 tournament.

If Burrows had any inkling a trade was in the works, he didn’t let on to reporters after practising with the Canucks on Monday morning.

“No update. I haven’t talked to (Vancouver general manager Jim Benning),” said Burrows. “I haven’t even seen him around.”

With the Canucks fading out of the Western Conference playoff picture, Burrows repeatedly stated he would only agree to a trade if it made sense on a personal level.

“Family always comes first. That doesn’t mean that I don’t care about hockey,” he said after Monday’s practice. “I care about hockey a lot. When I’m home I’m fully dedicated to my family and when I’m fully dedicated to the team.

“I have three kids under the age of five. They’re a big part of my life. Moving forward if (a trade) happens I want to make sure they’re taken care of they feel comfortable with the situation.”

