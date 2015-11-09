The Globe and Mail

Suarez, Messi lead Barcelona past Atletico Madrid in Copa semi-final
Brazilian prodigy Gabriel Jesus scores, assists in Man City debut
Toronto FC says it has not received a formal offer from China for Giovinco
Liverpool saves late penalty, holds Chelsea to 1-1 draw
MLS union expresses concern about Trump immigration restrictions
Toronto FC News
Toronto FC downplays talk of Chinese offer for Sebastian Giovinco
Toronto FC opens training camp, motivated by painful MLS Cup loss
Giovinco’s agent says China has made ‘important offer’ for Toronto FC striker
Toronto FC adds four players in final rounds of MLS SuperDraft
Toronto FC stars Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley hard at work already
Vancouver Whitecaps News
Whitecaps veteran Marcel de Jong on verge of Canada soccer milestone
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Kekuta Manneh looks to have breakthrough MLS season
Vancouver Whitecaps cut ties with captain Pedro Morales
Whitecaps look to Champions League match for a confidence boost
Vancouver Whitecaps prep for rough-and-tumble games in Texas
Montreal Impact News
Two Canadian soccer players picked in first round of MLS SuperDraft
Major League Soccer announces five-year deals with TSN, TVA Sports
Montreal Impact sign goalie Eric Kronberg
Montreal Impact, Toronto FC lose players in MLS expansion draft
Toronto FC one win from a championship after beating Impact
Major League Soccer News
TFC signs Chris Mavinga, a talented defender with a rough reputation
Young Canadians look to shine in MLS SuperDraft
Toronto FC loses Will Johnson and Josh Williams via free agency
Toronto FC’s 2017 home opener will not be until March 31
Canadian college soccer stars Wright, Awuah and Nanco invited to MLS combine
