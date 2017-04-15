Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Columbus Crew SC defender Nicolai Naess heads the ball past Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco in the first half of the match at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Columbus Crew SC beat Toronto FC 2-1. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Associated Press

Justin Meram and Ola Kamara scored, and Zack Steffen made four saves to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Meram put Columbus (4-2-1) in front for good in the 44th minute, poking Alex Crognale’s header – off a corner kick by Federico Higuain – into the net with the outside of his right foot.

Jozy Altidore gave Toronto (1-1-4) a 1-0 lead in the 21st, heading home a corner kick by Victor Vazquez. Kamara tied it about 16 minutes later, tapping in a perfect feed from Niko Hansen.

The 22-year-old Steffen tied his career high with four saves – including a sliding stop of Altidore in the 24th minute and a diving, right-handed save moments later.

TFC outshot the Crew 19-11.

