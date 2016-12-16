Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canada's Atiba Hutchinson (left) battles for the ball with Panama's Juan Perez during first half action in a 2014 World Cup Qualifier, in Toronto on Friday, September 7, 2012. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Atiba Hutchinson has been voted Canada Soccer’s male player of the year.

Hutchinson helped lift Besiktas JK to their first Turkish Super Lig title in seven years and to a spot in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League season.

The midfielder also made four appearances for the men’s national team in 2016.

“Atiba consistently makes valuable contributions at the international, European, and domestic levels of play,” said Canadian interim head coach Michael Findlay. “These performances have once again positioned him as a much deserved recipient of (the award). ”

Hutchinson is the first player to win the honour five times, surpassing four-time winner Dwayne De Rosario.

Other finalists were Cyle Larin, Milan Borjan, Patrice Bernier, Jonathan Osorio and Junior Hoilett.

