Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canada's Deanne Rose, right, and Zimbabwe's Sheila Makoto fight for the ball during a an Olympic soccer match on Aug. 6, 2016. (Nelson Antoine/The Associated Press)
Canada's Deanne Rose, right, and Zimbabwe's Sheila Makoto fight for the ball during a an Olympic soccer match on Aug. 6, 2016. (Nelson Antoine/The Associated Press)

Canada ends FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup with loss to Japan Add to ...

Papua New Guinea — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada’s young team ended the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup with a 5-0 loss to Japan on Sunday.

Canada, with an eye to the future, fielded a team with an average age of 17.3 at the tournament, with six members of the starting lineup playing at the U-17 World Cup, and seven players eligible to play in the next U-20 World Cup.

“Our goal going into Papua New Guinea was to test our players against strong teams – and we got that playing against Spain, Nigeria and Japan – and to ensure key players in our Excel System [development program] that are tracking towards our national women’s team gained experience against various styles of international football,” said Canada’s U-20 coach Daniel Worthington.

“Playing three confederation champions, in the heat of Papua New Guinea, tested these players and gave us an opportunity to assess how they responded to various conditions and styles of play.”

Canada ended the tournament 0-3.

The Excel System, designed by women’s head coach John Herdman, has produced eight national team players and Olympic bronze medalists in Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence, Jessie Fleming, Rebecca Quinn, Janine Beckie, Shelina Zadorsky, Deanne Rose and Gabrielle Carle.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Rugby medalists to Canadian girls: It's 'very cool to be strong' (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog