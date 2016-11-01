John Herdman, who led Canada to a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics, is one of 10 contenders for FIFA women’s coach of the year.

Under the 41-year-old Englishman, the Canadian women dispatched Australia, Zimbabwe, Germany and France before losing to the Germans in the Olympic semifinal. Canada then beat host Brazil for the bronze.

The other candidates include Silvia Neid, who retired after leading Germany to Olympic goal. Neid won the award for 2010 and 2013.

The other nominees are Philippe Bergeroo (France), Jill Ellis (U.S.), Vera Pauw (South Africa), Gerard Precheur (Lyon), Pia Sundhage (Sweden), Vadao (Brazil), Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Switzerland), and Thomas Woerle (Bayern Munich).

The shortlist was chosen by the Committee for Women’s Football and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The winner will be determined through a combined voting process, with 50 per cent of the voting by national team captains and head coaches and 50 per cent via an online public ballot with football fans and the submissions from a selected group of more than 200 media representatives.

A three-person shortlist will be revealed Dec. 2 ahead of the Jan. 9 FIFA awards ceremony in Zurich.

Report Typo/Error