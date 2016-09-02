Romell Quioto’s goal in the 50th minute was the difference as Honduras beat Canada 2-1 on Friday afternoon in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Defender Manjrekar James had given Canada a 1-0 lead before Mario Martinez tied the game right before halftime.

The result puts Canada’s hopes of advancing to the final round of qualifying in the CONCACAF region almost out of reach. Honduras now has seven points and has a zero goal difference while Canada is on four points and has a minus-5 goal difference. Both teams trail group leaders Mexico, which has already qualified.

The Canadians return to Vancouver on Tuesday for a game against El Salvador at B.C. Place Stadium, needing a victory and Honduras to lose in Mexico by enough goals for Canada to move ahead on goal difference.

The performance was certainly better than the last time they played in Honduras when the home side infamously won 8-1.

Canada hasn’t qualified for the final round of World Cup qualifying since the cycle for the 1998 World Cup.

James gave Canada a stunning lead when he headed in a corner kick delivered by Scott Arfield in the 35th minute.

The goal came after Canada had absorbed a great deal of Honduran pressure, which fit the Canadian tactics perfectly by frustrating the hosts, taking up space and generally make it difficult for them to create chances.

Honduras had a number of opportunities to get things level, but Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan made a number of stunning saves including two off Anthony Lozano in the 26th and 45th minutes.

But Canada gave Honduras one too many chances after being unable to clear a corner kick and Martinez struck from long range through traffic to tie the game seconds before halftime.

As structured as Canada was in the first half, it was gone seconds into the second half. Alberth Elis crossed in from the right hand side and Quioto was all alone with Canadian defender Doneil Henry a step behind and Quioto knocked it in from close range.

The next 2018 World Cup will take place in Russia.

USA 6, St. Vincent and the Grenadines 0

At the Arnos Vale cricket ground in St. Vincent, Matt Besler scored his first international goal just hours after the birth of his daughter, 17-year-old Christian Pulisic added two late strikes and the United States routed St. Vincent and the Grenadines 6-0 on Friday to move into prime position to advance to the final round of World Cup qualifying

Report Typo/Error