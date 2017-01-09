Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Houston Dash and U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd is presented with the Women’s Player of 2016 Award by former Argentine footballer Gabriel Batistuta on January 9, 2017 in Zurich. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
Carli Lloyd wins second-straight FIFA best female player award Add to ...

ZURICH — The Associated Press

Carli Lloyd of the United States has won her second straight FIFA’s best woman player award.

Lloyd beat Olympic gold medallist Melanie Behringer of Germany and five-time winner Marta of Brazil.

Lloyd says “I honestly was not expecting this.”

Germany did win the women’s coaching awards as Silvia Neid earned her second FIFA prize. She also won the 2010 award.

Neid beat two previous winners: Pia Sundhage of Sweden, the Olympic silver medallist , and last year’s winner, Jill Ellis of the United States.

