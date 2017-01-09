Carli Lloyd of the United States has won her second straight FIFA’s best woman player award.

Lloyd beat Olympic gold medallist Melanie Behringer of Germany and five-time winner Marta of Brazil.

Lloyd says “I honestly was not expecting this.”

Germany did win the women’s coaching awards as Silvia Neid earned her second FIFA prize. She also won the 2010 award.

Neid beat two previous winners: Pia Sundhage of Sweden, the Olympic silver medallist , and last year’s winner, Jill Ellis of the United States.

Canadian captain Christine Sinclair voted for Behringer, with Germany’s Dzsenifer Marozsan her second-choice followed by France’s Amandine Henry. Canada coach John Herdman went for Sinclair, followed by Behringer and Sweden’s Lotta Schelin.

Sinclair chose Herdman as top coach, followed by Neid and Sundhage. Herdman chose Sundhage, followed by Neid and former South Africa coach Vera Pauw.

