Leicester City's Claudio Ranieri watches from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Leicester City on Jan. 22, 2017. (GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
Leicester City fires manager Claudio Ranieri Add to ...

LEICESTER, England — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Leicester has fired Claudio Ranieri, nine months after the Italian coach guided the club to an improbable English Premier League triumph.

Leicester said on Thursday its board “reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club’s greatest interest.”

Leicester, which won the league at preseason odds of 5,000-1, is a point above the relegation zone after 25 games of a woeful title defence, and hasn’t scored in six league games in 2017.

The club is, however, in the last 16 of the Champions League and lost 2-1 to Sevilla in the first leg on Wednesday.

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says “we are duty-bound to put the club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment.”

