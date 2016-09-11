Diego Costa scored his second goal of the game from an overhead kick to earn Chelsea a 2-2 draw at Swansea on Sunday, which ended the visitors’ winning start to the English Premier League season.

Costa’s acrobatics in the 81st minute salvaged a point for Chelsea at Liberty Stadium after two defensive blunders in a three-minute span almost gifted Swansea a victory.

Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a 59th-minute penalty after being tripped by Chelsea goal keeper Thibaut Courtois, before Leroy Fer dispossessed Gary Cahill and poked a shot through the legs of Courtois.

Costa curled home the opening goal in the 18th minute, and is looking back to his best this season with four goals in four games.

It leaves Manchester City as the only team with a 100-per-cent record after four games – but Chelsea’s players will wonder how they also haven’t got 12 points.

“Huge disappointment because we had control most of the game,” Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta said. “Their two goals came from our mistakes.”

Chelsea was coasting before 130 seconds of defensive mayhem let Swansea back into a one-sided game, starting with Courtois’s decision to come to the edge of the penalty area to challenge Sigurdsson at the end of a Swansea counterattack.

Courtois missed the ball and fouled Sigurdsson, who converted his penalty down the middle.

Swansea then took the lead after Cahill had a heavy touch and saw Fer nick the ball away from the defender. Fer ran through and hesitated before sending a weak shot through Courtois’s legs, the ball squirming over the line before Cahill could make a clearance.

Costa had the final say, capping an all-action display in which he caused havoc throughout and never gave Swansea’s defence a moment’s peace. Centre backs Jordi Amat and Federico Fernandez repeatedly fouled Costa, with a clearly riled Amat in particular fortunate not to get sent off.

Costa, who also got booked for the third time this season, has scored more Premier League goals against Swansea (seven) than any other opposition team he has faced.

David Luiz, signed by Chelsea for £32-million ($42-million U.S.) on the final day of the transfer window, was a substitute and didn’t come off the bench.

