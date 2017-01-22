Still to clear up the ambiguity over last weekend’s absence from the Chelsea team, Diego Costa did his talking on the pitch on Sunday.

Costa marked his return to the side for his 100th Chelsea appearance by scoring the opener in a 2-0 victory over Hull that sent the Premier League leaders eight points clear.

Costa’s 15th goal of the campaign came in the seventh minute of stoppage time, the result of a lengthy delay after a clash of heads between Chelsea captain Gary Cahill and Ryan Mason which led to the Hull midfielder being carried off on a stretcher as oxygen was administered before being taken to the hospital.

Cahill was able to remain on the field and he headed in Chelsea’s second in the 81st minute after getting on the end of a free kick from Cesc Fabregas.

Arsenal 2, Burnley 1

It was a fiery end to a game that witnessed two penalties in stoppage time and Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger appearing to push the fourth official.

Arsenal went into additional time leading through Shkodran Mustafi’s header, but with 10 men after Granit Xhaka was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Steven Defour in the 66th minute.

Wenger’s heated confrontation with the fourth official came as he tried to watch the rest of the game from near the tunnel after being sent off.

That came as Andre Gray looked to have snatched a point when he netted from the spot after substitute Francis Coquelin tripped Ashley Barnes. Wenger’s mood was lifted in the seventh minute of stoppage time when Arsenal was awarded a penalty for Ben Mee’s high foot challenge on Laurent Koscielny.

Southampton 3, Leicester 0

Leicester has mounted the most feeble defence of a Premier League title and is now in a relegation dogfight. Having lost half of their 22 games, Claudio Ranieri’s players are sitting only five points above the drop zone. Not since Manchester City in 1938 have the topflight title winners been relegated the following season.

James Ward-Prowse, Jay Rodriguez and Dusan Tadic scored the goals as Ranieri, once known as the “Tinkerman,” rued switching his team around.

