If Tottenham Hotspur is to keep up the chase of Premier League leader Chelsea the team must find a cure for its Anfield jinx and pile on the misery for fading Liverpool on Saturday.

Victory in the late kickoff would see Spurs cut Chelsea’s lead to six points before the Blues travel on Sunday to face a Burnley side that is proving formidable at home this season.

Tottenham has lost five and drawn three of its past eight league matches with Liverpool.

The last time Spurs returned from Anfield with three points was in 2011 and before that it was way back in 1993.

With Liverpool’s title ambitions effectively over after picking up only three points from the last 15 available, it could be the perfect time for Spurs to break through.

Conversely, it could be just the kind of fixture Liverpool needs to remedy a malaise that has turned up the heat on manager Juergen Klopp for the first time since he took over in 2015.

While the perception, until recently, was that Liverpool has moved forward under the German coach, his record after 54 league games is identical to that of his predecessor, Brendan Rodgers – 26 wins, 16 draws and 12 losses.

“In a few days we have an opportunity to play football and we can show then that we are ready for all the other games, because it’s Tottenham, who are a top team,” former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp said after a 2-0 loss to Hull City last weekend that left Liverpool fifth, 13 points behind Chelsea.

Spurs have the best defensive record in the league with only 16 goals conceded but will be without two key components of their backline on Saturday with central defender Jan Vertonghen (ankle) and left back Danny Rose (knee) still injured.

Chelsea will be wary of a trip to Burnley, which has gathered 28 of its 29 points this season at Turf Moor.

“We believe we can beat Chelsea. Our home form has been unbelievable,” Burnley’s former Manchester United defender Michael Keane said. “They are in for a tough game.”

Liverpool is not the only side whose title challenge has collapsed. Arsenal’s consecutive losses to Watford and Chelsea has the Gunners in fourth and the fans grumbling.

Manager Arsene Wenger, the focus for much of the angst, will again be in the stands when his side hosts Hull in Saturday’s early game as he completes a four-match touchline ban.

Manchester United, home to Watford, is unbeaten in 15 straight league games, but has seen its hopes of muscling into the top four frustrated by three draws in four matches.

Third-place Manchester City, three spots and four points above United, travels to fading Bournemouth on Monday.

Leicester faces a huge match at fellow strugglers Swansea City on Sunday having fallen within a point of the bottom three.

Reuters

