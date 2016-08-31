Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
FIFA President Gianni Infantino will also get a car and living accommodations free of charge, and is entitled to bonus payments. (AFOLABI SOTUNDE/Reuters)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino will also get a car and living accommodations free of charge, and is entitled to bonus payments. (AFOLABI SOTUNDE/Reuters)

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to be paid $1.53-million a year Add to ...

ZURICH — Reuters

Published

Last updated

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will be paid a salary of 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.53 million) a year, less than a quarter of that received by his predecessor Sepp Blatter, soccer’s world governing body announced on Wednesday.

Infantino, who was elected on Feb. 26, will also get a “car and lodging free of charge during his term and contribution to expenses in accordance with FIFA’s expenses regulations,” FIFA said in a statement.

He is also entitled to bonus payments, though there would not be any this year because the bonus system had been open to “dysfunction and abuse” and needed to be reformed, FIFA said.

“Bonus payments from 2017 onwards will be awarded in accordance with objective criteria related to FIFA’s mission and operations as well as the outcome of the organisational reforms, now being implemented,” said the statement.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura will be paid 1.3 million Swiss francs per year plus the same benefits as Infantino, FIFA said.

“The FIFA president’s annual compensation represents less than 25 percent of his predecessor’s compensation (average 2010-2015 including bonus),” said the statement.

FIFA had said in June that Blatter and two other leading officials were involved in a “coordinated attempt” to enrich themselves through annual salary increases and World Cup bonuses.

FIFA said an internal investigation revealed that the three officials, who also included former secretary general Jerome Valcke and ex-finance director Markus Kattner, had received 79 million Swiss francs in compensation over five years.

“Given misunderstandings and misrepresentations concerning this process and my compensation, I am pleased that this matter is resolved and that I have a signed, valid employment agreement,” said Infantino.

“I am determined that abuses of the system will not happen under my presidency.”

Tomaz Vesel, head of FIFA’s compensation sub-committee, said the amounts were “absolutely appropriate considering the challenging duties” which Infantino and Samoura faced.

“The FIFA president plays a key role as the leader of FIFA,” said Vesel. “He leads the organisation, setting its overall strategy with a clear mission to develop and protect the game. He also has a great responsibility in the reform process that has begun in FIFA.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Barcelona youth soccer team consoles Japanese opponents (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next Story

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog