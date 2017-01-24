Star striker Sebastian Giovinco says he’s happy at Toronto FC. His agent says he needs to talk to the MLS club about a “important offer” from China.

“The Chinese club seems to be very interested, but I don’t think it’ll be easy to take him away from Toronto,” agent Andrea D’Amico told Sky Sport Italia, according to the Football Italia website.

“We received an important offer from China and we’ll talk to Toronto to decide, along with Sebastian, what to do.”

Asked about the agent’s claim, a Toronto FC spokesman said: “Nobody has contacted us.”

There was no mention of the Chinese offer when Giovinco met reporters at Toronto’s training camp Tuesday. But the Italian star reiterated he is content playing in North America.

“I like (it) here and I’m happy,” he said.

Giovinco, who turns 30 on Thursday, has torn through MLS defences in his first two seasons in MLS.

He won league MVP honours in 2015 when he scored 22 goals and added 16 assists. Last season, he had 17 goals and 15 assists despite missing six games through injury.

Giovinco earned US$7,115,555 last season, second only to Orlando City’s Brazilian star Kaka (US$7,167,500) in MLS.

Chinese clubs have been opening the vault of late to acquire foreign talent.

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez signed last month with Shanghai Shenhua, agreeing to a contract that a source said was worth US$40 million over two years.

Other players to sign in China include Brazilians Oscar, Hulk, Ramires and Paulinho, Colombian striker Jackson Martinez and Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi.

