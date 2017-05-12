Erick Torres scored his MLS-leading eighth goal of the season on a penalty kick to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Friday night.

Houston (6-3-1) moved into first place in the Western Conference with its sixth victory at home. Vancouver (4-5-1) had its two-game road winning streak snapped.

Alberth Elis opened the scoring in the 15th minute with his fifth goal. Fellow Honduran Romell Quioto chased down a loose ball at the edge of the area and chipped it across goal to find Elis’ head at the far post.

Torres made it 2-0 in the 68th on the penalty kick after Mauro Manotas was knocked down in the penalty area. Torres entered in the 31st minute after Elis left with a leg injury.

Brek Shea headed in Christian Bolanos’ free kick in the 85th for Vancouver.

