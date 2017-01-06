Within minutes of lifting the FA Cup in May, Louis van Gaal discovered how little the competition factored into the decision on his Manchester United future.

United’s approach for Jose Mourinho to succeed van Gaal emerged as the Dutch coach was facing the media at Wembley Stadium straight after beating Crystal Palace. Two days later, van Gaal was booted out of United, paying the price for failing to secure Champions League qualification by finishing in the top four.

It’s clear what the priority is now for English Premier League owners such as the Glazers.

What matters is making cash through the Premier League, which has eroded the FA Cup’s long-standing cherished place in the English football calendar over the past two decades.

Van Gaal is one of several managers to leave their jobs despite reaching an FA Cup final. Alan Pardew, his Palace counterpart in May, was fired in December due to the London club’s lowly Premier League position.

Going back to 2013, Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini was turned out of his job two days after losing the final to Wigan, which was relegated in the same season. Opposing manager Roberto Martinez did, however, secure a move to Everton after his triumph.

Roberto Di Matteo, the 2012 Cup winner, was at least given until November after his May triumph before being dumped by Chelsea. Perhaps the only manager the FA Cup has mattered to in recent years was Arsene Wenger, with successes in 2014 and 2015 easing some of the heat he has faced for Arsenal’s failure to win the Premier League since 2004.

No current manager has more experience of the FA Cup and the debate about its lustre than Wenger, who has spent 21 years at Arsenal.

Arsenal travels on Saturday to Preston, which is 11th in the 24-team second-tier League Championship.

Preston North End’s heyday was in the 19th century, winning the top tier twice and the FA Cup once.

The northern English club’s last major honour was lifting the FA Cup in 1938.

Here is a look at the pick of the third-round fixtures involving Premier League teams against lower-league sides.

Man United-Reading

United’s Cup defence begins with a reunion as former defender Jaap Stam returns to Old Trafford. The Dutchman won the Cup in United’s 1998-99 treble-winning season along with the Premier League and Champions League.

“I’m not going to make a big thing of it because I’m not going to be waving,” Stam said.

The next time he returns to United he hopes it is because Reading, currently third in the Championship, is back in the Premier League.

Tottenham-Aston Villa

Steve Bruce, whose Hull side lost the 2014 final to Arsenal, is midway through his first season at Aston Villa. There’s little doubt his main task is returning the team to the Premier League but it is one position below Preston in 12th place and seven points from the playoff spots.

Tottenham is likely to use the Cup on Sunday as a chance to rest the key players behind the five-match, league-winning run, crowned by the victory over Chelsea on Wednesday that lifted Mauricio Pochettino’s side to third.

