Zlatan Ibrahimovic is certain his illustrious career will not be ended by the serious knee injury that has cut short a fine first season at Manchester United.

United said the Swedish forward had sustained “significant knee ligament damage” in the Europa League quarterfinal victory over Anderlecht last week. The club has not put a timeframe on his recovery.

After joining from Paris Saint-Germain, the 35-year-old striker has been a revelation for United in his first campaign in England, scoring 28 goals in all competitions. But his one-year deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, raising concerns that he could have played his last game for the 20-time English champions.

But Ibrahimovic took to Instagram to say he “will come back even stronger”.

He posted: “It’s no news I got injured so I will be out of football for a while. I will go through this like everything else and come back even stronger.

“So far, I played with one leg so it shouldn’t be any problem. One thing is for sure, I decide when it’s time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon.”

United players wore warm-up kit displaying the names of Ibrahimovic and defender Marcus Rojo before their Premier League game at Burnley on Sunday. Rojo is also facing a lengthy layoff after sustaining knee ligament damage in the same game as Ibrahimovic.

United midfielder Ander Herrera said he did not doubt Ibrahimovic’s determination to make a full recovery, saying the Swede was “privileged physically”.

“His physique, his body is one of the best I have ever seen, so I think it will be easier for him to get back than others,” Herrera said, adding: “I have no doubt he will be back because he loves football, he loves to win, he loves to score goals. He loves to train every day.”

