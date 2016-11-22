The Montreal Impact-Toronto FC playoff game on Tuesday night is sold out.

The Impact announced it has sold all 61,004 tickets at Olympic Stadium for the first leg of the MLS Eastern Conference final against their closest rival. The second leg of the two-games, total-goals series is to be played Nov. 30 in Toronto.

The 61,004 spectators would tie it’s attendance record set April 29, 2015 for the CONCACAF Champions League final against Mexico’s Club America.

It is to be the third time the Impact have drawn more than 60,000 to the domed stadium. In 2012, a crowd of 60,860 saw them play host to David Beckham and the Los Angeles Galaxy in a regular season match.

Toronto too may attract a record crowd for BMO Field for Game 2 of the series. The club has sold out its normal allotment and is now selling the temporary Grey Cup seats in the south stand. With those in play, the team could draw a record 36,000 to 37,000 for its home leg.

TFC has drawn a larger crowd at the Rogers Centre. In March 2012 a sellout crowd of 47,658 saw Toronto draw the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-2 in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final in the dome.

It is the first time either team has reached the conference final. The winner will face either Seattle or Colorado in the MLS Cup final on Dec. 10.

