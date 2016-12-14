Canadian international Kadeisha Buchanan is a finalist for the women’s MAC Hermann Trophy for a second-straight year.

The West Virginia defender from Brampton, Ont., is up against University of Southern California midfielder Morgan Andrews and Stanford midfielder Andi Sullivan for the award granted to the top women’s player in NCAA soccer.

Fellow Canada international and West Virginia teammate Ashley Lawrence of Toronto was a semi-finalist for the honour.

Buchanan is the four-time reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. She anchored a Mountaineers defence that allowed just 12 goals this season and lifted the team to the NCAA women’s soccer championship, where top-ranked West Virginia was defeated 3-1 by USC.

Internationally, Buchanan and Lawrence helped Canada win a second-straight Olympic bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games.

Wake Forest midfielder Ian Harkes, Florida Gulf Coast forward Albert Ruiz and Maryland forward Gordon Wild are the men’s MAC Hermann finalists.

Vermont forward Brian Wright of Ajax, Ont., was a semi-finalist for the men’s award.

Report Typo/Error