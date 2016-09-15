Feyenoord stunned Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, handing the English giant a second loss in less than a week.

For Feyenoord, it was just more of the same – Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team has won all five of its Dutch league matches.

Midfielder Tonny Trindade de Vilhena broke the deadlock in a tight Group A match when he sidefooted the ball just inside David de Gea’s right-hand post in the 79th minute, after running onto a cutback from the right by Nicolai Jorgenson.

As United, playing without first-team regulars Wayne Rooney, Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia, laid siege to the Feyenoord goal in search of an equalizer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired a low free kick through a wall of defenders in injury time, but reserve goalkeeper Brad Jones got down easily to block the effort.

United manager Jose Mourinho attempted to breathe life into his listless team with a triple substitution in the 63rd, bringing on Ibrahimovic, Memphis Depay, and Ashley Young for Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Juan Mata, but the changes failed to galvanize them.

Mourinho complained that Jorgenson was offside when he delivered the cross for Feyenoord’s goal.

“In that moment we were pushing and they capitalized because it is exactly at that moment where we lose the game,” he said. “We were double unlucky because it’s a clear offside.”

Five days after losing 2-1 to cross-town rival Manchester City, United struggled to threaten Feyenoord.

Martial was closest in the first half when he found himself in space just outside the penalty area but fired a half-volley just wide. Paul Pogba, still seeking his first goal for his new club, shot a free kick over the wall and comfortably into Jones’ hands.

At the other end, Jens Toornstra’s composure deserted him when he ran onto a measured pass by wing back Terence Kongolo but blasted his shot wildly over the bar.

The victory sent Feyenoord to the top of Group A when Zorya Luhansk and Fenerbahce played out a 1-1 draw.

–––

MACCABI TEL AVIV 3

ZENIT ST. PETERSBURG 4

Zenit pulled off a staggering comeback to win from 3-0 down with less than 15 minutes of regulation time left.

Maccabi looked to be cruising to a routine victory after Haris Medunjanin’s brace either side of a goal by Vidar Orn Kjartansson. But Aleksandr Kokorin launched an improbable Zenit comeback with a 77th-minute header and, four minutes later, Maccabi was down to 10 men when defender Eli Dasa was sent off for his second yellow card in two minutes.

Zenit capitalized almost immediately when substitute Mauricio scored, then two minutes later Giuliano equalized. Another substitute, Luka Djordjevic, completed Zenit’s great escape with a diving header in injury time for the winner.

The Associated Press

Report Typo/Error