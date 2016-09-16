Liverpool ended Chelsea’s unbeaten start in the English Premier League with a rousing 2-1 win on Friday.

Keen to establish a high level of consistency, Liverpool backed up a 4-1 win over titleholder Leicester by outclassing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where the visitors posted consecutive wins for only the second time in 40 years.

Liverpool, more energetic and inventive, was 2-0 up in about half an hour and controlled proceedings for an hour. Not until a leaping Diego Costa volleyed in a pop-up pass from Nemanja Matic to put Chelsea on the scoreboard did the match begin to feel competitive.

But not for long, as Liverpool weathered Chelsea briefly coming out of its slumber, and returned to smothering the Blues.

Only Manchester City and Everton remain unbeaten in the league. Chelsea dropped to third and Liverpool rose to provisional fourth to start the fifth round.

Having already beaten last season’s league champion and runner-up, Liverpool’s third win in five games makes the second-round loss to promoted Burnley even more confounding. On Juergen Klopp’s watch, Liverpool has been strong against Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, and the Manchester clubs, remaining unbeaten in six away games against them, and losing only once in 11 matches.

This one was almost a doddle.

Ranieri won’t accept excuses

Leicester City face the latest challenge of Claudio Ranieri’s remarkable managerial reign on Saturday, to come back down to earth from the high of a Champions League win for a domestic game against Burnley.

Ranieri, who led City to a stunning Premier League title triumph in his first season in charge last term, will not accept any excuses.

“For us, everything is new. I want to see how my players respond,” the Italian told a news conference on Friday.

“They told me they are okay and they must show this on the pitch. We don’t have excuses because if they beat us, they are better than us.”

Leicester won 3-0 at Club Bruges in their first-ever Champions League match in midweek.

“I’m so pleased with our performance,” Ranieri said.

The champions have won only one of their opening four Premier League games.

Cech returns for Arsenal

Petr Cech will return in goal for Arsenal at Hull City on Saturday after missing the 1-1 Champions League draw at Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Colombian David Ospina was selected in Paris and made some fine saves, but manager Arsène Wenger told a news conference on Friday that Cech would be back at Hull.

He added that Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey was still unfit and would also miss the League Cup game at second-tier Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

“We are cautious with him, we do not want a setback with his hamstring,” Wenger said.

Striker Olivier Giroud, sent off after going on from the bench in Paris, is doubtful because of a toe injury.

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka was also a substitute in midweek, but Wenger has tipped him to “have a huge impact” at the club.

“Xhaka is adapting to the pace of the English game … he has the engine power, a long pass and likes to come deep,” said the Frenchman.

Wenger, who celebrates 20 years at Arsenal next week, was complimentary about Hull’s interim manager Mike Phelan.

“He’s done really well,” Wenger said. “He’s a real football man who’s given some stability to Hull who are difficult to beat.”

Here are some other things to watch out for this weekend:

City’s run

Man City puts its winning start to the season on the line at home to Bournemouth, having taken its run of successive victories to seven by beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola still hasn’t tasted defeat as City manager.

After his hat trick against Moenchengladbach, Sergio Aguero drops out of the team for Saturday’s match. He is serving the second match of a three-game domestic suspension for elbowing an opponent.

Other games

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will hope a Europa League match at Feyenoord on Thursday doesn’t take too much out of the team for a Premier League match at Watford on Sunday.

Also Sunday, it’s: Tottenham vs. Sunderland; Crystal Palace vs. Stoke; and Southampton vs. Swansea.

Also Saturday, it’s: Hull vs. Arsenal; West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham; and Everton vs. Middlesbrough.

With files from Reuters

