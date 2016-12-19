Sadio Mané grabbed the winner in the fourth minute of injury time as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 on Monday to head into Christmas in second place in the Premier League and extend its recent dominance of Merseyside derbies.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge’s low, long-range shot dribbled against the post and Mané tapped the rebound into an empty net, sparking wild celebrations among Liverpool supporters that saw two red flares thrown onto the playing surface.

After a 227th derby match that was frantic and bereft of quality and scoring chances, Liverpool moved above Manchester City and back to within six points of Chelsea, which has won its past 11 league games.

Everton’s struggles in this local rivalry continued – the blue half of Merseyside has been victorious only once in the past 20 meetings – but Liverpool didn’t look like a side that started the match on top of the league’s scoring charts with 40 goals until Mané came to the rescue.

“The plan of Everton was wild football,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. “It was a battle and we were ready for it.”

It won’t be a match that lingers long in the memory, except for the dramatic late goal and a shocking challenge by Everton’s Ross Barkley on England teammate Jordan Henderson that could easily have earned him a red card. Instead, it was one of four bookings in a fixture that has produced more red cards – 21 – than any other in the 24-year history of the Premier League.

“It was pretty late,” Henderson said. “I know him well, I’m good friends with him. Obviously he mistimed the tackle and he apologized after. It’s a derby – it doesn’t matter if you’re friends off the field.”

Continuing their momentum from the 2-1 win over Arsenal at Goodison Park last week, Everton’s players tore into Liverpool in the frantic opening minutes that were marked by high energy and misplaced passes. Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori set the tone with a powerful early header, and the hosts were both stronger in the tackle and first to the ball in a febrile atmosphere.

They didn’t look like scoring, though, and Liverpool had established an element of control by the half-hour mark. Divock Origi snatched at a low cross by Nathaniel Clyne in the 37th minute, sending his effort wide. The first half ended with neither side having a shot on target.

Liverpool stayed on top after halftime, with Everton goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg blocking Roberto Firmino’s attempted lob before hobbling off injured after clashing with teammate Leighton Baines. The lengthy period of treatment for Stekelenburg’s injury was the main reason for the eight minutes of stoppage time, of which Liverpool took full advantage.

The ugly lunge by Barkley on Henderson’s right ankle angered Liverpool’s players and coaching staff, sparking a melee on the field involving most of the players. Finally, there was some spice to the match.

Sturridge came on for Origi and with one of his first touches, the striker sent in the shot that led to the winning goal and ended Everton’s nine-month unbeaten home record in the league.

“It was intense,” Klopp said. “Not the greatest football, but it’s how a derby should be.”

