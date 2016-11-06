Real Madrid has reached a deal to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract until June 2021, when the three-time world player of the year will be 36.

The Spanish club said the new contract will be signed on Monday. Financial details were not released, although the star forward is expected to remain the team’s top-paid player.

The announcement on Sunday came a few hours after Madrid defeated Leganes 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to retain the Spanish league lead.

The 31-year-old Ronaldo is in his eighth season with the Spanish powerhouse. He will have played 12 years with the club if he stays through the end of the new contract.

The Portugal forward arrived in Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009. His current contract is due to end in 2018.

The announcement of the new deal comes with Ronaldo facing criticism for an up-and-down start to a season in which he has played below expectations and endured uncharacteristic scoring droughts. He has seven goals in 12 matches with Madrid, and hasn’t netted at the Bernabeu in five consecutive games for his worst scoring slump at home.

Ronaldo was jeered by Madrid fans after a recent lacklustre performance in the Spanish league.

Ronaldo’s season started later than usual as he recovered from a knee injury sustained when Portugal defeated France in the final of the European Championship.

Ronaldo led Madrid to two Champions League titles — in 2014 and 2016 — and to a Spanish league title in 2012. He is two goals short of becoming the first player to score 100 career goals in European competitions

Ronaldo is just the latest Madrid star to have its contract extended past 2020. The club recently reached new deals with Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez.

