Manchester United won for the first time in 10 away games in Europe and advanced to the Europa League knockout stage by defeating Zorya Luhansk 2-0 on Thursday.

Another defeat and a Feyenoord win in the other Group A match, and United would have been eliminated.

But midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first goal for United to begin the second half ended the team’s frustration, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic came through at the end for his seventh goal in his past six matches.

“The first goal was magnificent,” Ibrahimovic said on MUTV. “He came in speed and had control all the way. Then the timing to put between the legs was beautiful. He killed the game by scoring.”

United was second in the group to Fenerbahce, which beat Feyenoord 1-0 courtesy of a Moussa Sow bicycle-kick goal.

A group of around 200 United fans heading to the stadium were pelted with bottles and stones by local fans. Police prevented fighting.

In another incident witnessed by The Associated Press, some Ukrainian fans also tried to attack United supporters in the stadium. This follows major trouble two nights ago in the capital of Ukraine around the Dynamo Live-Besiktas match.

Southampton 1, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1

Southampton was eliminated in its maiden Europa League campaign.

The sides drew 0-0 in Israel and were tied for second in Group K.

Maor Buzaglo’s goal in the 79th minute made the difference for Hapoel to advance. Virgil Van Dijk’s equalizer in stoppage time was not enough for Southampton.

Other action

In Group G, Celta Vigo progressed with a 2-0 win at Panathinaikos. Striker John Guidetti headed in the opener four minutes into the game, and Fabian Orellana doubled the lead in the second half from the spot.

AZ Alkmaar qualified from second place in Group D after beating group winner Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2. Ben Rienstra, Ridgeciano Haps, and Muamer Tankovic scored for the Dutch side. Giuliano pulled one back for Zenit, and Stijn Wuytens’s own goal settled the score.

A 0-0 home draw with Group E winner Roma meant Romania’s Astra advanced with the Italian club.

Saint-Étienne came from two goals down to beat Anderlecht 3-2 and claim Group C, after both had qualified.

Fiorentina moved into the knockout stage from the first place in Group J after beating Azerbaijan’s Qarabag 2-1.

Matias Vecino’s first goal of the season put Fiorentina 1-0 up an hour in, and substitute forward Reynaldo levelled in the 73rd. But three minutes later, Federico Chiesa netted the winner.

PAOK finished second in the group after a 2-0 win over Slovan Liberec.

Newcomer Osmanlispor made the round of 32 by beating Zurich 2-0 and finishing top of Group L.

Spanish side Villarreal was also through after beating Steaua 2-1, trailing Turkey’s Osmanlispor by one point.

Group H winner Shakhtar Donetsk completed its perfect group stage record with a 4-2 away victory at Braga. Captain Taison and defender Serhiy Kryvtsov had two goals each.

KAA Gent advanced with a 1-0 win at last place Konyaspor.

Qualified before

Thirteen other clubs made the knockout stage in the previous rounds. Four sides qualified with two matches to spare: Four-time European Cup winner Ajax, St. Petersburg, Shakhtar Donetsk and Schalke. The qualifiers after five matches were Roma, Anderlecht, APOEL, Athletic Bilbao, Genk, Krasnodar, Olympiakos, Saint-Étienne and Sparta Prague.

Eight other teams that played in the Champions League and finished third in their groups secured consolation spots in the Europa League: Besiktas, Copenhagen, Legia Warsaw, Ludogorets, Lyon, Borussia Moenchengladbach, Rostov and Tottenham.

