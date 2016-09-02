Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero will miss three games after swinging an elbow into West Ham defender Winston Reid during City’s 3-1 Premier League win on Sunday. (© Reuters Staff / Reuters)
London — The Associated Press

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss the derby against Manchester United after receiving a three-match ban from the English Football Association for elbowing an opponent.

The FA says it was able to retrospectively punish Aguero for violent conduct in last weekend’s win against West Ham because match officials didn’t see the incident but it was caught on camera.

City denied the charge and also had its bid to reduce the automatic three-match ban rejected.

Aguero swung a left elbow toward the face of West Ham defender Winston Reid in the 76th minute of City’s 3-1 Premier League win on Sunday.

Aguero will be banned for league games against Man United and Bournemouth, and City’s League Cup meeting with Swansea.

