FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte, right, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, Aug. 28, 2016. (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte, right, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, Aug. 28, 2016. (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

BARCELONA, Spain — The Associated Press

Barcelona says that Lionel Messi has hurt his left hamstring and may not play in Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Messi will travel to join the Argentina squad, but his “presence in his country’s World Cup qualifying matches will depend on how the injury develops,” Barcelona says.

The club statement says the medical report confirming the injury was jointly approved by its medical staff and the Argentine football federation.

Argentina hosts Uruguay on Sept. 1 and plays at Venezuela on Sept. 6.

Barcelona reported the injury a day after Messi played throughout its 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league.

