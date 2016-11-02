Marcel de Jong and David Edgar headline Canada’s men’s soccer roster for a Nov. 11 friendly against South Korea.

Goal keeper Jayson Leutwiler will make his senior team debut as Canadian interim coach Michael Findlay selected a mix of youth and experience for the match.

The game, in Cheonan, marks the first meeting between the two countries since 2002.

De Jong, with 48 international matches, and Edgar, with 40, are the more experienced players on a squad that includes seven players with four or fewer international “A” level games. Eight players are 24 years or younger, including Fraser Aird, Cyle Larin and Samuel Piette, who are all 21, and 20-year-old Marco Bustos.

“We are looking to set a real solid performance standard with this match,” Findlay said in a release. “The travel and logistics of this camp and opponent we will face in this match also provides us with an opportunity to assess the players’ ability to adapt both on and off the field.”

Canada has posted a record of nine wins, seven draws and seven losses in 23 international matches over the past two years.

South Korea is in the six-country Group A of Asia’s 2018 FIFA World qualifying, and will use the match to prepare for its game Nov. 15 against Uzbekistan.

The Koreans’ record in 2016 is six wins, a draw and two losses.

