The Major League Soccer Players Union released a statement expressing concern and disappointment with President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Union chief Bob Foose said the organization is concerned not only with its athletes and their families but all people impacted by the order implemented Friday.

The union also expressed solidarity with U.S. national team captain Michael Bradley, who came out against the ban in an interview and on social media.

The White House has defended Trump’s immigration restrictions as protests spread throughout the country over the weekend. The executive order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

Report Typo/Error