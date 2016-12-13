Atlanta United took fullback Donny Toia from Montreal and goalkeeper Clint Irwin from Toronto FC in Tuesday’s MLS expansion draft.

Atlanta and Minnesota United each took five players. Under the draft rules, none of the existing teams could lose more than one player.

Toia made 17 appearances for the Impact this season with 15 starts. Irwin was Toronto’s No. 1 ‘keeper, reclaiming his job after an injury layoff in mid-season.

Midfielder Collen Warner, a former Toronto and Montreal player most recently with Houston, went to Minnesota.

Atlanta and Minnesota open play in 2017.

