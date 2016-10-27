Jose Mourinho has been charged by the English Football Association for the first time since becoming Manchester United manager, after making comments about a referee before the Premier League game against Liverpool.

Mourinho questioned whether it would be difficult for referee Anthony Taylor to have a “very good performance” in the Oct. 17 game because the official lives close to Old Trafford. The match finished 0-0.

Managers are forbidden to speak about referees in the buildup to matches.

The FA said Thursday that Mourinho has been charged with misconduct because his comments “were improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.” He has until Monday to respond to the charge.

Mourinho repeatedly talked himself into trouble during his time as Chelsea manager. He took charge at United in the off-season.

