Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho holds his hands together after the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. (Dave Thompson/AP)
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho holds his hands together after the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. (Dave Thompson/AP)

Soccer

Mourinho charged by English FA for ref comments Add to ...

MANCHESTER, England — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Jose Mourinho has been charged by the English Football Association for the first time since becoming Manchester United manager, after making comments about a referee before the Premier League game against Liverpool.

Mourinho questioned whether it would be difficult for referee Anthony Taylor to have a “very good performance” in the Oct. 17 game because the official lives close to Old Trafford. The match finished 0-0.

Managers are forbidden to speak about referees in the buildup to matches.

The FA said Thursday that Mourinho has been charged with misconduct because his comments “were improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.” He has until Monday to respond to the charge.

Mourinho repeatedly talked himself into trouble during his time as Chelsea manager. He took charge at United in the off-season.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

China's soccer billions not yet buying success (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog