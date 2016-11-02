Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Embattled Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will serve a one match touchline ban and pay a £50,000 fine after being punished by the Football Association over two separate incidents on Wednesday November 2, 2016. (OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
LONDON — The Associated Press

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been banned for one game and fined 50,000 pounds ($61,000) on two misconduct charges.

The punishments were announced Wednesday by the English Football Association.

The FA says Mourinho will serve an immediate one-match touchline ban after he admitted using abusive or insulting words toward referee Mark Clattenburg. The incident occurred during halftime of United’s 0-0 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Mourinho will be banned from the touchline for Sunday’s game at Swansea.

Separately, Mourinho was handed a 50,000-pound ($61,000) fine for comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor before United’s game at Liverpool on Oct. 17.

The FA said Mourinho’s comments constituted “improper conduct” and had “brought the game into disrepute.”

