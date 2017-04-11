At least one person has been injured by an explosion on the bus taking the Borussia Dortmund soccer team to their Champions League quarter-final first-leg match against Monaco on Tuesday, the German club said.

The BBC reported that defender and Spanish international Marc Bartra was injured.

“Shortly after the departure of the Borussia Dortmund team bus from the hotel to the stadium there was an incident. The bus has been damaged in two places,” Dortmund said in a statement.

“One person has been injured and is in the hospital. At this point we will inform as soon as we know more.”

