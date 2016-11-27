Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) kicks a goal during second half of the second leg of the MLS Western Conference Championship against the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. (Chris Humphreys/USA Today Sports)
Seattle Sounders beat Colorado Rapids for an MLS Cup spot

The Associated Press

Jordan Morris scored in the 56th minute and the Seattle Sounders advanced to their first MLS Cup, beating the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Sunday in the second leg of the league’s Western Conference final.

Nelson Haedo Valdez set up the goal to help Seattle take the series 3-1 in aggregate scoring.

The Sounders will play Toronto or Montreal on Dec. 10 for the league title.

Toronto hosts Montreal in the second leg of the Eastern final Wednesday night.

The Impact won the first leg 3-2 in Montreal.

The Sounders won the first leg of the series in Seattle 2-1 on Tuesday night and needed only a tie to advance.

They got more than that with a big goal from Morris.

