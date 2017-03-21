Sebastian Giovinco was back at training with Toronto FC on Tuesday, seemingly as good as new.

The star striker made a quick trip home to Italy last week, pushing up a regularly scheduled appointment after being helped off the field March 11 in Philadelphia with a painful charley horse.

Giovinco did not make the trip to Vancouver for Saturday’s 2-0 win over the Whitecaps.

“He’s good,” coach Greg Vanney said Tuesday after training. “It was a contusion, something that we had to work through. Given where he was with the contusion, having him go back and see the (Italian) doctor and get all of that stuff sort of under his belt last week was important to having him ready to train this week and to use these next couple of weeks as we build towards the home opener.

“It’s good to have him back on the field now, pushing to get sharp and fit, and make sure all those things are behind us.”

Toronto’s home opener is March 31 against Sporting Kansas City.

