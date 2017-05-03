Sebastian Giovinco scored two first-half goals and Toronto FC hung on for a 2-1 victory Wednesday that snapped Orlando City’s four-game win streak.

The visitors, who offered little in the first half, were revitalized by Kaka’s goal just before the break and came out strong in the second. Suddenly Toronto was on the backfoot before a BMO Field crowd of 25,200.

Toronto (4-1-4) switched formation to a back four late in the game to blunt the Orlando attack and stretch its run of wins to three in Greg Vanney’s 100th game (42-36-22) in charge.

Orlando (6-2-0) arrived with the best record in Major League Soccer and riding a four-game win streak during which it had outscored its opposition 7-1.

After a slow start to the season, Giovinco now has five goals – with a pair of two-goal performances in the last three games. Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez, meanwhile, notched his sixth assist of the season.

Giovinco and strike partner Jozy Altidore have accounted for 10 of Toronto 14 goals this season.

Unlike the Chicago game on April 21 when Giovinco threw a tantrum after scoring twice and being substituted with five minutes remaining, there was no misbehaviour from the mercurial Italian who played the full 90 minutes.

Kaka, with his second goal in as many games after missing five matches with a hamstring injury, started the Orlando comeback in first-half stoppage time. Canadian Cyle Larin had chances to add to that total but was unable to convert two excellent chances.

