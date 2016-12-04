Sergio Ramos stepped up once more for Real Madrid in a major match, scoring in the 90th minute to secure a 1-1 draw at Barcelona’s Camp Nou Stadium on Saturday.

“[Ramos] always shows up for games like this one,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “He never gives up. That is what Sergio brings.”

The Spain defender charged in to head Luka Modric’s free kick past goal keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who got a hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

Luis Suarez’s header from a free kick by Neymar had given Barcelona the lead in the 53rd, but Barcelona squandered the opportunity to finish off its fierce rival.

The stalemate favoured Zidane’s Madrid, which left Camp Nou with its six-point advantage atop the table intact with Barcelona second.

Madrid, which also extended its unbeaten streak to 33 consecutive matches, is searching for its first domestic league title since 2012.

Ramos’s goal on Saturday stunned Barcelona, which was on the cusp of reviving its title defence.

Instead, it has now drawn three rounds in a row and only won two of its past seven matches over all, a particularly poor run for a side boasting an attack of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Suarez.

