Bournemouth won away in the English Premier League for the first time this season after ending Stoke’s recent revival with a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Nathan Ake’s 26th-minute header was enough for Eddie Howe’s team to grab all three points – and its first league win in four matches – as Stoke looked off the pace in the first half.

The hosts improved after the break but blew the chance to extend their unbeaten run to seven league matches for the first time since December, 2012, when Bojan Krkic crashed a penalty against the crossbar at the start of the second half.

Bournemouth manager Howe wanted his players to show they were a better side than the one that slumped to successive defeats to Middlesbrough and Sunderland prior to the international break. They did just that with a solid and well-drilled performance.

After 12 rounds, mid-table Bournemouth has 15 points, two more than Stoke.

Report Typo/Error