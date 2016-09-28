Toronto FC regained top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 0-0 draw with Orlando City on Wednesday but dropped two more valuable points at home in the process.

It was the third successive draw at BMO Field for Toronto, extending its unbeaten streak to four. Greg Vanney’s team has lost just once in 12 games (7-1-4). But it has not won at home since Aug. 6 (going 0-1-3), squandering points in its stretch drive.

Toronto played the last 20 minutes a man down after Tosaint Ricketts got a second yellow card. Referee Alan Kelly ruled that Ricketts’s boot made contact with Uruguayan defender Jose Aja during an attempted bicycle kick. Replays seemed to suggest otherwise but Aja seemed to make the most of it and Ricketts was penalized for dangerous play.

Toronto (13-8-10) had its chances against an Orlando team that has been an adventure in defending this season, having conceded a league-worst 57 goals coming into the game. Orlando (7-10-14) had lost its last three matches, giving up four goals in each.

Toronto substitute Will Johnson came close to deciding it, shooting just wide in stoppage time.

Wednesday’s match represented Toronto’s game in hand with the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC, both 13-9-9. All three teams entered the day at 48 points, with only Toronto in action.

