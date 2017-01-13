Three veteran members of Canada’s national women’s soccer team will make their final appearance with the team in a Feb. 4 game against Mexico at B.C. Place Stadium.

Striker Melissa Tancredi, defender/striker Rhian Wilkinson and defender Marie-Eve Nault officially announced their retirements at a news conference Friday in Vancouver.

All three players were members of the Canadian team that won back-to-back bronze medals at the London and Rio de Janerio Olympic Games.

Tancredi, 35, and Wilkinson, 34, will both be available to play in the friendly against Mexico. The 34-year-old Nault will be attendance at the match but not in the lineup.

Tancredi, who was raised in Ancaster, Ont., played 124 games for the national team, scoring 27 goals. Wilkinson, who grew up in Baie D’Urfe, Que., started 150 of the 180 games she played and scored seven goals.

Nault, of Trois-Rivieres, Que., played in 70 games and collected two assists.

