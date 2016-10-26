Toronto FC, powered by star strikers Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, laid their MLS playoff hex to rest on Wednesday night.

Giovinco scored once and set up the insurance goal by Altidore in the 85th minute, the one that signalled to the 21,759 fans who stayed noisy through the cold and wind at BMO Field that their playoff drought was over. The 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union in the knockout round was the first playoff win in TFC’s 10 years in the MLS.

TFC moves on to play New York FC in the two-leg Eastern Conference semi-finals. The first game is Sunday at BMO Field with the second leg in New York on Nov. 6.

After a slow start, TFC dominated the game and when hometown lad Jonathan Osorio scored early in the second half to put the hosts ahead 2-0, the crowd sensed the long wait for a playoff win was over. Osorio scored his second goal in as many games when a corner kick bounced away from two TFC players and right to him in the penalty box.

But there were a few tense moments ahead as the Union cut the Toronto lead to 2-1 late in the game.

TFC gave their fans a few jitters at the start of the game as they came out slowly. The Union controlled the play for the first six or so minutes of the first half, giving rise to concern the slow start, one bad habit for this team this season, would give way to another, surrendering the first goal.

However, Philadelphia could not manage a decent scoring chance against the efficient TFC defence and the hosts took control of the game by the 10th minute. Led by the aggressive play of midfielder Michael Bradley with able support from Armando Cooper, who was also a factor in the offence, the Reds did not allow the Union to threaten TFC goal keeper Clint Irwin for the rest of the half.

The game was played at a brisk pace for the rest of the half after TFC perked up and there was aggressive play on both sides. Referee Baldomero Toledo, clearly not a favourite of the Toronto crowd, handed out four yellow cards in the first half, all to key players. Bradley and Altidore received them for Toronto while Alejandro Bedoya and C.J. Sapong were called for Philadelphia.

Up front, Giovinco and Altidore were the most dangerous offensive players on the pitch. The TFC strikers created a couple of good scoring chances between the 10th and 14th minutes.

This may have been on the mind of Union goal keeper Andre Blake, who cost his team the first goal when he decided to make an aggressive play on Altidore. Despite the fact a defender already was on Altidore, who had the ball on the left side, Blake charged toward the Toronto striker. Altidore coolly flicked a pass to Giovinco in the middle and he buried a shot in the 17th minute as the crowd exploded, perhaps in relief as much as joy.

TFC did not let up on the attack, as Drew Moor almost scored on a header in the 20th minute.

The ball was headed just inside the left post but Blake managed to get a hand on it.

Giovinco and Altidore pressed hard for the rest of the half to keep Philadelphia on its heels. The best scoring chance came in the 43rd minute on a free kick for Giovinco but his shot hit the wall and bounced high over the net.

The tension returned in the 73rd minute when some sloppy defensive play by TFC allowed the Union to cut the Toronto lead to one goal after a corner kick. The ball was headed around the box by the Union while the TFC defenders stood still. It finally bounced to Bedoya, who was not marked, and he scored easily.

The next 12 minutes were a nervous stretch for the TFC fans but Giovinco and Altidore got them jumping and singing when they combined for the third goal.

