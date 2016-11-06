As this year’s Major League Soccer playoffs progressed, the theme for Toronto FC supporters was how their team finally turned a corner in its 10th season.

On Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, TFC completed that transformation with a stunning, merciless quick strike and then domination of New York City FC with a 5-0 win to ensure a trip to the Eastern Conference final against the Montreal Impact. The Reds silenced a crowd of 28,355, save for a small but boisterous band of their own fans, by taking the game away from New York right at the beginning and taking the two-leg playoff series by a humiliating 7-0 score on the aggregate.

NYCFC, which was playing against a 2-0 Toronto aggregate lead going into the final leg, had not lost in eight games at Yankee Stadium. There were concerns New York might be able to attack quickly and take its usual advantage of the small pitch.

But TFC head coach Greg Vanney wanted his players to take charge at the start and they did not let him down. The leaders, as usual, were strikers Sebastian Giovinco, who shredded the New Yorkers with three goals, and Jozy Altidore, who scored once, along with midfielder Michael Bradley.

“That’s what we were looking for; we wanted to be aggressive,” Vanney told radio station TSN 1050 Toronto at halftime. “If the game was fast and we were putting them under pressure, we didn’t think they could stay with us.”

Such is the prospect of a Montreal-Toronto conference final that the first leg of the series will be played at 55,000-seat Olympic Stadium rather than the Impact’s regular Stade Saputo.

The game and the series effectively ended before the first half reached the halfway mark. Giovinco was tripped in the box by New York defender Frédéric Brillant. That gave Giovinco a penalty shot in the 20th minute and he easily scored his second goal in 14 minutes to put TFC ahead 2-0 in the game and 4-0 on aggregate to end any realistic hope for the New Yorkers.

It was a stunning turn of events. NYCFC came out passively. Right from the first kick, the New Yorkers seemed content to drop back and let the Reds carry the play.

This had the predictable result. In the sixth minute, Altidore and Giovinco combined to give TFC the early lead. Giovinco took in the pass and made a nifty spin-around move to get a step on New York defender Maxime Chanot. Then he drilled a shot to the left corner that caught New York goal keeper Eirik Johansen flat-footed to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

The Reds kept the heat on for almost all of the first half after that as Yankee Stadium faded into near silence. All that could be heard were the dozens of red-clad TFC supporters chanting and singing in one end-zone section.

Altidore delivered another dropkick to the collective psyches of the New Yorkers in the 30th minute. He raced up the right side, took a long lob pass on the bounce and simply drilled it in one motion to the top of the far left corner. It was a sparkling play and one that clearly signalled to the crowd, as well as the New York players, that TFC was not about to let go of the game or the series.

By the end of the first half, New York City was looking at the impossible task of scoring six unanswered goals in 45 minutes to overcome Toronto’s 5-0 lead on the aggregate. At that point, only two of their seven first-half shots were on target, compared with five of eight shots by the Reds.

The first-half domination by the Reds was a complete job, not just on the offensive side of the ball. Their defenders, led by Bradley, never allowed New York a serious scoring chance until late in the half. TFC defenders, in particular Drew Moor, Justin Morrow and Bradley, always seemed to be first to the ball or able to strip it from a New York attacker.

In the second half, when New York finally started to press the attack, the Toronto back line held together to repel most of the rushes.

When a shot did get through, goal keeper Clint Irwin was just as sharp, making several nice saves.

The main concern for Vanney in the second half was making sure none of the three TFC players who picked up yellow cards in the first game of the postseason – Bradley, Altidore and midfielder Armando Cooper – would get another one if the game grew physical. In the MLS playoffs from the knockout round through the first leg of the conference final, any player who gets two yellow cards is suspended for the next playoff game.

Early in the second half, Vanney replaced Cooper with Will Johnson but left Bradley and Altidore in the game. Johnson took advantage of his chance to play, as he was the middle man in a three-way passing play started by Giovinco that resulted in a goal by Jonathan Osorio in the 50th minute.

That was Osorio’s second goal of the playoffs, matching the number he scored during the regular season.

