Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco, centre, takes part in a drill during training camp in Toronto on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Toronto FC is downplaying word from Sebastian Giovinco’s agent that the deep-pocketed Chinese Super League is interested in the star striker.

General manager Tim Bezbatchenko says there has been no formal transfer offer for the Italian.

Coach Greg Vanney called such transfer talk “noise” and says Giovinco is happy in Toronto.

Giovinco did not talk to the media on Wednesday. But the previous day he said he likes where he is.

The elusive Italian won MVP honours in 2015 in his debut season in Major League Soccer and had 39 goals and 31 assists over his first two seasons in North America.

Giovinco, who turns 30 on Thursday, is entering the third year of a five-year deal in MLS. There is a club option for an additional year.

